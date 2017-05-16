Today

Degree Show 2017

Department of Art and Design, Kinnard College for Women presents 15th Fine Arts and 4th Textile graduate Degree Show on May 16, 2017 at Alhamra, The Mall. The exhibition will continue till May 19, 2017.

Premium Lawn Launch

Please join us for a special review of Festive 2017 premium lawn collection of Rang Rasiya on May 17th, 2017 at 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Exhibition

GILT will be exhibiting their debut collection tomorrow today from 4 pm to 7pm at Pomei designed by Uzma Rao, Gilt Fashion and Uzma Rao.

TOMORROW

Robotics Expo

Information Technology University is going to arrange 6th Robotics Expo titled “Machines of Future: ROBOTS” on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 3rd Floor, Arfa Software Technology Park, Ferozpur Road, Lahore.

Online Book launch

Millat Online Book launch is arraigning a ceremony in hono9ur of Mehnas Rafih books whose books has been published online in which SM Zafar, Khursheed Qasuri, Shaid Sheikh, Salman Abid and others participated.

n Seminar on Media role

in Religious Tolerance

University of Central Punjab School of Media and Communication is going to arrange the a seminar titled Role of Media in Creating Religious Tolerance on Wednesday May 17, 2017 at Fourth Floor, SMCS, New Building, University of Central Punjab.

n INCOMING DAYS

n Lol Lahore

Media Reges & Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop cordially presents "Lol Lahore" which is first ever multi-performance standup comedy event of the year which will force you to burst into laughter’. Come and ensure your presence with the best company you have. "Real Lahore Walay" from May 19 to May 20 at 7 pm to 10 pm at Lahore Arts Council, The Mall.