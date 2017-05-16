LAHORE: Zameen.com, Pakistan’s top real estate portal, successfully concluded Zameen.com Property Expo 2017’s Lahore chapter on Sunday with massive crowds of visitors totalling over 60,000 people.

The event opened its doors to the general public at 9:30am on May 13, 2017 with more than 110 exhibitors that had on display everything from large-scale realty projects to home financing options. Zameen.com Property Expo 2017 aimed to provide complete solutions for everything related to real estate from buying a home to building it from the ground up.

On Sunday, the crowd grew so large that the organisers had to extend the closing time by two hours.Zameen.com’s Wheel of Fortune drew big crowds, as did the lucky draw where people got a chance to win motorbikes, smartphones, microwave ovens and more. Moreover, the Mother’s Day stall attracted a good number of people who wanted to leave a message for their mother in exchange for a chance to win Zameen.com’s coveted Mother’s Day gift basket.

This edition of the Zameen.com Property Expo 2017 included the exclusive Home Pavilion. The event saw many visitors flock to the section for all kinds of home solutions, from kitchenware to pipes. Also giving Lahoris some respite from the hot weather were multiple activities that aimed to help families come together and find entertainment.

S & S Estate, Canadian City Gwadar, The Springs Apartment Homes, Bhatti Real Estate, Eastern Marketing, Square One, and Remark Consultants, were some of the most prominent names that made their presence known during the two-day event.

The event was inaugurated by Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, who also served as the Chief Guest.The second day welcomed MPA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar as Special Guest.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said, “We organised five mega events last year, and this is our second event this year. The huge crowds that showed up have made these events a success. Visitors were able to make full use of the deals and projects that were on offer – some only exclusively at our Expo.”

“People also found information about property and investment – and that is what Zameen.com is all about, helping connect buyers and sellers,” he added.

Gwadar was an important highlight of the event, as there were more than 15 exhibitors catering tothe deep-sea port city alone.The event is headed to Islamabad, scheduled to be held at Pak-China Friendship Centre on May 20 and 21.