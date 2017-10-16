The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday arrested a passenger and recovered 1.5kg heroin from him at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Also, ASF personnel seized 3kg heroin from another passenger who was going to board a plane. As per reports, Latif Hussain, resident of Narowal, was going to Karachi by PIA flight Pk-303. When he reached the airport, ASF officials recovered heroin from his baggage. The accused had concealed the drug in hidden parts of his baggage. During the preliminary investigation, the accused told ASF authorities that he was supposed to smuggle this drug to Saudi Arabia from Karachi. The ASF handed over the accused to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further action. The ANF registered a case against the accused and started investigations. In another incident, ASF recovered foreign currency from a passenger going to China.