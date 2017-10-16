LAHORE (PR) - The Awami Workers Party (AWP) has reiterated its support to the fledgling democratic system in the country and warned that it will resist any and all extra-constitutional steps that prevent the elected government from completing its tenure.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, AWP said it would continue to resist the establishment’s agenda of full-fledged militarisation of the state. It said that establishment had no mandate to interfere in civilian affairs, whether foreign policy, the mainstreaming of FATA, or the economy. AWP criticised mainstream parties which remained silent or complicit in the face of this growing encroachment of the establishment upon civilian affairs and called upon all progressive forces to come together and build a genuinely democratic alternative to the present system.

These views were expressed at a press conference at Lahore Press Club by AWP President Fanoos Gujjar, General Secretary Akhtar Hussain, spokesperson Farooq Tariq and VP Abida Chaudhry.

said that throughout Pakistan’s history, leftist forces had struggled for fundamental transformation of the state and society so that all of the country’s people are guaranteed basic rights irrespective of class, creed, caste, gender or religious affiliation.