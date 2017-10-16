LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that extension and expansion of road from Thokar Naiz Baig to Hadyara Drain will facilitate people in their mobility.

He said that completion of this project would help maintain smooth flow of traffic coming from Multan and other cities to Lahore. This project needs to be completed with the same speed as other projects, he said while addressing a high-level meeting through video-link. The meeting reviewed the project of road extension and expansion from Thokar Naiz Baig to Hadyara Drain.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said this project was of vital importance to keep the flow of traffic coming from Multan to Lahore smooth. He said that special measures should be taken to ensure quality and speed of the project to complete it before stipulated time.

The chief minister ordered formation of a steering committee under supervision of the provincial minister for planning and development and the chief secretary to monitor implementation of the project. He also ordered alternative arrangements to keep the traffic moving during implementation of this project. He said the Punjab government had introduced the culture of working 24 hours on projects and same time schedule should be followed for this project. The chairman of the National Highway Authority briefed the meeting about the project. Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, MNA Afzal Khokhar, chief secretary, secretary of construction and communication department, planning and development chairman and other officials attended the meeting through video-link.

MESSAGE ON WORLD FOOD DAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in his message on the World Food Day on Sunday that it was imperative to create awareness about the need to increase food resources and stop food wastage.

In order to ensure food security, it is necessary that the government, research and financial institutions and civil society have a close interaction, he said. He said that purpose of observing this day was to accelerate efforts to solve problems arising from food scarcity and the Punjab government was taking all steps to resolve the issue of food shortage. He said the government had given various privileges to the agriculture sector in order to ensure food security and it was priority of the government to ensure availability of food to every person by maintaining a balance between demand and supply. He said the Punjab government had given a historical package to farmers worth of billions of rupees and this left a positive impact on the agriculture sector. He said that development and prosperity of the farmer was actually development and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that progress of farmer would surely minimise the possibility of food shortage. He said that Kissan Package was being implemented effectively to increase per acre produce. He said that development of agriculture was a priority and the government was focusing on introducing farmer-friendly policies in order to ensure availability of sufficient food. “This is today’s message that we need to ensure implementation of devised policies honestly in order to cope with the issue of unavailability of food,” he said. The chief minister said, “We have to reassure that all resources of the country will be utilised to meet nutritional needs of people.”