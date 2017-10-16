LAHORE - A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was among nine policemen booked for a murder.

The case against the policemen was registered after a robbery suspect died in the custody of Lahore’s CIA police last month. Faisal Miraj had died in the custody of CIA Police, Civil Lines. He was arrested by police in connection with a robbery case registered on the complaint of a factory owner.

Police sources said on Sunday that a murder case under Section 302 of the PPC was registered against DSP Mian Shafqat and eight other policemen on the complaint of father of the deceased. The complainant told the police that his son Faisal was tortured to death during interrogation. The relatives of the deceased complained that the police department did not take any disciplinary action against the officials despite registration of a murder case against them. They also demanded the provincial police chief to take notice of the incident and provide them justice. On the other hand, the police claimed the man, arrested in a Rs20 million robbery case, committed suicide in the police lockup. The police were investigating the death.

WOMAN DIES IN ACCIDENT

A woman was killed and her husband injured critically when a tractor-trolley bumped into a motorcycle near Jiya Bagga Railway Crossing in Raiwind on Sunday. The woman was identified by police as 42-year-old Yasmeen. She died on the spot while her husband Hadayat Ali was rushed to Jinnah Hospital with serious injuries. The couple riding a motorcycle was on way home when the accident took place. The tractor driver managed to escape from the scene while the police impounded the tractor-trolley. Further investigation was under way.