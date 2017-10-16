LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the Punjab government is keen on protecting human rights throughout the province. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of South Korea led by James Jung from HWPL. James Jung said that all religions taught peace, love and brotherhood and his country wanted to promote peace and brotherhood all over the world. He presented a book to the minister titled “Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light”. MPA Hina Pervaiz and Javaid William from Faces Pakistan were also present. MPA Hina Pervaiz said the government was fully aware of its international obligations and the Ministry of Human Rights and Minority Affairs was looking closely at laws dealing with torture, capital punishment, women’s rights and child abuse.