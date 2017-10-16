LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the government will be responsible if a political mishap occurs in the country.

Talking to various delegations at Mansoora on Sunday, he said the only agenda of the government was to while away time. The government had proved an absolute failure and by now it was unable to see the writing on the wall. He said that weakening the institutions and overpowering them was no achievement.

Sirajul Haq said that economic indicators of the country were touching dangerous levels and when somebody drew people’s attention to them, the rulers lost their nerves. He said there were millions of jobless people in the market but the government did not have any plan for them. He said the politics revolving around a few families and individuals had given the gifts of lawlessness, price hike, injustice and taxes to the masses. He said that masses were fed up with the kind of democracy, which brought poverty and hunger for the poor and luxury for the ruling few. He said that instead of investing in the country, rulers transferred their wealth abroad. They were making claims about bringing foreign investment to the country.

The JI chief said that people’s government means supremacy of law and merit. He said there had never been a democratic or people’s government in Pakistan. He said that masses were unable to get clean drinking water and rural people were fast shifting to urban areas. As a result, he said, problems of cities and towns were multiplying, but the government had no plans to address this issue.

Siraj expressed the hope that NAB would be able to catch plunderers and recover the ill-gotten wealth from them. He said that corrupt rulers brought a bad name to the country and burdened people under heavy debt.