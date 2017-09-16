LAHORE - The Punjab Home Department wants troops deployed in some cities from Muharram 1 to 10 to maintain law and order. A summary in this regard has moved to the Interior ministry.

Meeting

Three civil servants called on Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja at Civil Secretariat, reported App. The officials include Miss Maria Javed, Syeda Sidra and Jawad-ul-Hassan, who have been assigned duties as section officer in the Energy Department, Home Department and Food Department, respectively.

The additional chief secretary congratulated all the three young officers for achieving prominent positions in the CSS competitive examination 2016 and completion of their professional training.

Others who attended the meeting were: Additional Secretary (Admn.) Irfan Ali Kathia, Addl Secretary (Welfare) Danish Afzaal, Addl Secretary (Transport) Aashiq Hussain Olakh, Deputy Secretary (Welfare) Ms Noorish Saba and Deputy Secretary (Staff) Ms Saba Asghar Ali.