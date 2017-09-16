LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad on Friday appreciated the traffic officers and wardens for excellently performing their duties during the cricket series.

In a press statement, the officer said that traffic officers and wardens set an excellent example of love and peace by giving warm welcome to the cricket fan. The wardens also welcomed citizens by distributing flowers and gifts among them.

He also lauded the services of wardens for ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic on city roads during the Pakistan VS World-XI cricket series. He said the police effectively implemented a comprehensive traffic plan to avoid traffic mess across Lahore particularly around the Qaddafi Stadium. The CTO said that city traffic police department launched a full-fledged awareness campaign to educate motorists about the diversion points and alternative routes for the final match of the Azadi Cup 2017. According to the officer, some 1700 traffic officers including seven SPs and 20 DSPs were deployed across the city to control vehicular traffic in addition to dozens of patrolling officers during the final match.