LAHORE - The FIA Immigration Officers arrested 25 passengers deported from Greece on Friday. The detainees were sent to the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) for further action, an official said, adding that the cell would probe the matter to nail the human smugglers. He said that it was the second batch of deportees from Greece in a week. App reported: FIA also arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown. According to an FIA spokesman, the arrested POs were Muhammad Asif Sohail, Wasim Akhtar, Noman Amjad and Nadeem Zafar, while cases against them were registered in 2016.