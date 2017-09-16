LAHORE - Senior puisne judge of the Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, on Friday took oath as acting chief justice of the court.

Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq administered the oath to Justice Ali in a ceremony held in judges’ lounge of the high court.

Judges working at Principle Seat Lahore, senior lawyers and officers of the court attended the ceremony.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah left for the United Kingdom a 15-day private tour.