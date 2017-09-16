LAHORE - Lack of quorum resulted in the adjournment of Punjab Assembly session without completing agenda on Friday.

Opposition legislator Ahsan Riaz Fatyana pointed quorum just before start of proceedings on government business, causing adjournment of session first for five minutes and later for 15 minutes. As the quorum remained incomplete, the chair adjourned the session till Monday at 2pm.

Bowing to Opposition pressure, the chair allowed debate on legal aspects of passage of resolution in favour of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The session started one hour and 25 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

On a point of order, Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed raised the issue of passage of resolution in favour of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Terming the resolution blatant violation of rules, he reiterated demand of withdrawing the same. He sought time for giving detailed input on PA rules, legal and constitutional points that disallow presentation of a resolution in favour of a convicted person. On the insistence of Opposition Leader, the chair allowed debate on legal aspect of passage of such a resolution on Monday.

During Question Hour on Schools Education, Minister Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan said that enrolment in schools being run under public private partnership has increased considerably. He claimed that more than three lakh students have been admitted at these schools. He said that the government has decided to run 4,000 schools under public private partnership. He said that DFID has not imposed any TOR regarding syllabus. He said that the government approved syllabus was being taught at these schools. He said that the government decided allowing coeducation upto class five. But later it was limited to class three on reservations of parents.

To a supplementary question, he said that so far 21 schools have been merged and all of these were working at rented buildings. As Minister for Human Rights stood up for starting proceedings on government business, Ahsan Riaz Fatyana pointed quorum. The chair first adjourned the session for five minutes and later for 15 minutes. As quorum remained incomplete, the chair adjourned the session till Monday at 2pm.