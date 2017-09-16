LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition of a voter praying to stay by-election of NA-120. Justice Shahid Karim passed the order observing the petition was not maintainable.

Sadaruddin Ahmad, a voter of NA-120, filed the petition submitting that the state machinery had been used openly in support of Kulsoom Nawaz, candidate of ruling PML-N. He said the government started many development works in the constituency violating the code conduct laid down by the ECP.

The petitioner further alleged that candidate of PML-N also violated a ECP’s condition of spending not more than Rs1.5 for election campaign by the candidates. He said sitting ministers and parliamentarians had been visiting the by-election constituency to woo the voters for Ms Nawaz.

He pleaded that under such circumstances the by-election could not be held in a fair and free manner. Therefore, he prayed the court to stay the polling as the ECP failed to ensure a fair election in NA-120.