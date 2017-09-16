LAHORE - Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Siddiqueul Farooq has said that two universities were being established under federal charter. He told the media the other day that Guru Nanak Dev University and Ghandhara University were supposed to be established under provincial charter two years ago. But, he added that some lawyers, political workers and lessees of Nanakana district opposed the projects. Farooq said, “These people also threatened to break my legs if I enter the Nankana district.” He claimed that they were opposing the projects because of their personal interests. “The fund allocation was raised from Rs2 billion to Rs3 billion for each university in a meeting with the HEC chairman. He vowed the development of areas, saying that he would keep by words over giving plots to the practicing lawyers of Nakana district.