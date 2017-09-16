LAHORE - Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) evaluated 54 cases of unregistered/substandard medicines at a meeting held on Friday. PQCB forwarded 28 cases to the drug courts and issued warning in four cases. Hearing of 12 cases was adjourned till next meeting.

Separately addressing a seminar on proposed Hospital (Protection against Violence) Act-2017 at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday, Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has said that legislation was aimed at upholding the sanctity of institutions and providing protection to the health professionals.

He urged patients and their attendants to review attitude and give respect to doctors and nurses working at hospitals for saving lives of ailing people. Minister Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmad Shah, Special Secretary Dr Sajid Chohan, VCs and Principals of Medical Universities/Colleges, Medical Superintendents of teaching hospitals, representatives of MTA, YDA, YNA, Allied Health Professionals, retired medical teachers and legal experts attended the seminar.

Kh Salman Rafiq said that rush of attendants always hinder smooth service delivery at hospitals. He said the draft law would be sent to the standing committee of the assembly after consultation with all stakeholders.

Kh Imran Nazir said that legislation for ensuring peaceful atmosphere at hospitals was longstanding demand of the medical community. He said that protection would be provided equally both to the doctors and the patients. He said that the real problem was the attitude of health professionals as well as the attendants of the patients.

Earlier, Najam Ahmad Shah said that punishment and fine has been proposed according to the intensity of the crime. He said that the objective of legislation was not to protect any individual or any segment but to ensure protection of hospitals and uninterrupted provision of services to the patients.