LAHORE - Three schoolchildren were crushed to death and another wounded critically when a rashly-driven truck ran over them in Kahna police precincts on Friday.

The deceased were identified by police as 10-year-old Adil, eight-year-old Anees, and five-year-old Fatima.

An eyewitness told the police that the children were returning home when the accident took place.

They were trying to cross a road when a truck ran over them, killing three of them on the spot. The wounded was taken to hospital, police said adding that bodies were handed over to family. The driver managed to escape from the crime scene while the police impounded the truck. A case was registered against and investigation is underway, police said.

Cops injured in accident

Four policemen were wounded when an ambulance hit their vehicle near the Qaddafi Stadium on Friday afternoon. The police were going to join security duties when the accident took place. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

CM aggrieved

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of children in the road accident, according to APP. He extended sympathies to the heirs and directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured students.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. He also ordered for investigating the matter and sought report from the officials concerned. Separately, the Punjab CM expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of the late Ibn-e-Insha, famous poet, writer and a columnist.

In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family.