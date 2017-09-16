LAHORE - A worker was killed in an accident on the construction site of Orange Line project near Hanjarwal Friday, rescuers said. Police identified the deceased as Sajid, 30. According to rescue workers, Sajid was working near Hanjarwal station when the shuttering collapsed on him. As a result, he died on the spot. Further investigation was underway.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 16-Sep-2017 here.
Worker killed at construction site
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus