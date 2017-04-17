LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the PML-N government has not devised any beforehand strategy on the Panama leaks decision.

“We will cross the bridge when come to it,” the governor said while talking to a selective gathering of media men on Sunday.

Reposing confidence in the independent judiciary, Jhagra optimistically said whatever the decision, it will be as per the law and we will accept it. However, he said, political tension on the decision should not rise, which he added, can disserve democracy. He said the PML-N had always pursued the path of reconciliation and peace. He particularly focused PML-N and the PPP for avoiding tension.

The KP governor was not satisfied with the performance of the PTI government saying, it failed to deliver according to its mandate as it spent more time in dharna and protest than serving the masses. At the same time, he eulogized the performance of the PML-N government and the development projects, particularly CPEC, it had initiated.

The government is taking forward the country acting on its manifesto, he said admiring the CPEC as fate changer which was now darling of the world for becoming its part. Jhagra said apprehensions of the KP about the CPEC route and facilities have been addressed.

To a question on the merger of Fata in KP, he said, all stakeholders are on board about Fata reforms and consensus has reached to make Fata a part of KP which will be done as per the timeframe.

When asked about Pakistan Afghanistan ties, he said Pakistan always had good ties with this neighboring country. He recalled the both the countries had cultivated good friendly ties after visit of the Afghan president to Pakistan however, certain elements do not want their relations getting warm and strong. He said Pakistan went to the border management system on Afghan borders to check infiltration of terrorists from across to its soil.

On the question of Afghan refugees, Jhagra said elders of Afghan refugees desire citizenship of Pakistan after they have spent decades living here and meantime have developed relations with the locals through inter marriages, etc.

To a question on the reservations of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s reservations on Fata merger, Jhagra said Maulana had demanded referendum on the issue but he was convinced that it might open a Pandora’s box to move Hazara, South Punjab and Sindh, others to hold referendum on their demand. He also spoke about near end to power crisis in the country. Later, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony. –SAJID ZIA

The chief minister said: “Pakistan is fast moving ahead and as compared to 2013 today Pakistan is more developed, more prosperous and more peaceful. Pakistan belongs to all of us and we have to work collectively for its development. Pakistan will progress when all its units will develop simultaneously. Negative politics of stubborn and personal ego is not in favor of Pakistan.”