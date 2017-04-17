LAHORE - The Punjab government last week submitted suggestions before the Lahore High Court that how the environmental pollution could be controlled and what the challenges it had been facing to tackle the issue.

The LHC was hearing petition filed by Walid Iqbal through Advocate Sheraz Zaka seeking enforcement of environmental laws to overcome environmental pollution in Punjab. The proceedings revealed that Punjab province had no efficient mechanism to monitor emissions or the quality of air, and therefore, it cannot identify the real causes of pollution.

It was revealed that whole Punjab had only one operational ambient air quality monitoring system which was purchased last year in December while New Delhi alone had six air quality monitoring stations.

The government through its reply told the court that one of the major causes of air pollution and smog in the country was the use of high-sulphur fuels which contributes to emissions particulate matter and sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions—which were dangerous for human health. While around Rs 600 million were required for establishment of such system along with extra Rs 20 millions for annual repairs, it stated.

It also stated that the environment situation of entire South Asia, with particular mention of New Dehli-the capital of India. The government quoted the relevant law that the sulphur content allowed in fuels used in the country is 500 parts per million (ppm), but it exceeds 10,000 ppm while low-sulphur fuels are being used in most South Asian countries. In New Dehli, Ultralow sulphur fuel with content below 50 ppm was being used while use of high sulphur-carrying fuels was to be reduced to 500 ppm by 2008, but the plan was postponed till 2012.

It suggested that the shift of industrial units from urban areas to other sides was a must while trees, being an important source production of oxygen and moisture, must be planted. It further suggested that burning of municipal waste and crop residue is also a must. Traffic must be managed while catalytic converters should be installed on motor vehicles to reduce harmful emissions to simpler, harmless forms.

After making the report record of the case, the LHC ordered the government to submit its pollution control policy on the petition.

In October 2016, the LHC ordered Environment department to establish Central Laboratory but Sheraz Zaka, the counsel of the petitioner, says no laboratory has been established since then. The court also removed the then DG Javed Iqbal and a reference was moved against him by the NAB for not installing such equipment despite making promises in 2005, he says.

Earlier, Sheraz Zaka, the counsel of the petitioner, argued that in 1952 London faced a big challenge of smog but it controlled it by implementing Environmental laws and also it implemented clean air act in 1956.

He said in 2012 staff was deployed in order to implement Environmental laws and multilateral agreements but unfortunately despite the order of the court the staff has not been regularised in order to implement the Environmental laws.

The CJ, however, appreciated that the smog policy has been finally approved but on the other hand inquired that why the staff has not been regularised to implement the laws and why the secretary environment Saif Anjum is not following the court orders. The CJ directed the office to fix all the interconnected petitions regarding regularisation of staff along with this petition and adjourned the hearing for 24 April.

In addition to this, the LHC took up many other cases including a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The court reserved verdict on maintainability of this petition. A citizen, Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, filed the petition alleging that the prime minister and his brother chief minister were defaulters of National Bank of Pakistan at the time they contested general election of 2013.

A bank defaulter could not contest election under the law, he said arguing that both respondents did not meet the criteria for being a public office holder given in the Constitution. He prayed to the court to disqualify the respondents and also put a life time ban on them to contest election. The court heard the contention and reserved verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

The LHC also dismissed an appeal of a terrorist convicted for death on 24 counts in Faisalabad Club Chowk bomb blast case. An anti-terrorism court had awarded death sentence to Usman Ghani on 24 counts under section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act and section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The convict through a counsel challenged the conviction and argued that he had no role in the incident. He said the police arrested him merely on suspicion and failed to produce any evidence against him.

The prosecution said the convict had carried out a remote control blast at Club Chowk in Faisalabad in 2011 that claimed lives of 24 persons. The police had arrested the convict soon after the blast and also recovered the remote control device from his custody. A division bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shehram Sarwar dismissed the appeal and upheld the sentence awarded by the trial court.

In a separate petition, the LHC turned down the request to sale raw material laying down at Chaudhry Sugar Mills believed to be owned by ruling Sharif family and their close relatives.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills administration had made the request in an already pending appeal against shifting of Sharif family sugar mills. The court postponed further hearing of main case till April 24 with directions to hold proceedings on day-to-day basis.

Bench earlier on March 2 had ordered to seal Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills in Muzaffargarh and Chaudhry Sugar Mills in Rahim Yar Khan. Beside this, the LHC gave time till May 4 to Punjab government for filing reply as to how can an officer of grade 18 be given three posts which are of grade 20.

Judge observed that the court may order on the next date of hearing that Jehangir Anwar should not be given salary for the post of secretary information as on the face of it the notification was illegal.

Judge was hearing a petition challenging the appointment of Jehangir Anwar as secretary information and culture, Punjab.

Moreover, the Punjab government told the Lahore High Court that no rule had been violated in introducing new uniform for the police force in the province.

An additional advocate general stated that the uniform of the police had been changed lawfully and procurement ruled had been strictly observed in awarding contract of uniform’s manufacturing.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah directed the petitioner’s counsel to file his rejoinder on next hearing with a caution to take action against the petitioner if allegations leveled in the petition were not proved true.

The chief justice observed that the culture of filing frivolous petitions should be discouraged. Hearing was adjourned till April 20. Advocate Azhar Siddique had filed the petition. The LHC also dismissed a writ petition of cricketer Khalid Latif challenging proceedings of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal on spot-fixing charges against him.