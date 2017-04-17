LAHORE - Qul of DIG (r) Mubasharullah, who passed away in Lahore on Saturday, were held on Sunday. He was brother-in-law of PPP leader Senator Aitezaz Ahsan and son-in-law of former president Rafique Tarar.

People from all walks of life including politicians, lawyers and civil officers attended the Qul ceremony.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Supreme Court Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, and Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana met chief justice (r) Rafique Tarar at his residence and condoled his son-in-law’s death.

Others including Chief Justice (r) Mian Mehboob Ahmad, Syed Ghous Ali Shah, Justice (r) Aftab Farrukh, Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Khan, Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad, Ch Naeem Hussain Chattha, Begum Surraya Khurshid, Khurshid Ahmad Wayen, Mirza Aslam, Col (r) Ikramullah Khan, Dr MA Sufi, Agha Muhammad Ali, Begum Mehnaz Rafique, Begum Saffiya Ishaq, Mian Ibrahim Tahir and Rana Sajjad also condoled the death with the former president.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari condoled with Senator Aitezaz Ahsan over Mubashar’s death. In a condolence message, the former president expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Mubasharullah. He also prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family members.