LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered assistance to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the construction of Metro Bus Peshawar provided that the same will not be named ‘jungla bus’ as PTI Chairman Imran Khan had ascribed to the three metros constructed in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration of Rs one billion Raiwind overhead bridge constructed in record six months period on Sunday, the chief minister pinched Imran Khan on dis-reputing the Punjab Metros by way of constantly dubbing them ‘jungla bus’ and now himself stooped to develop one in his own province after agonising the KP people through travel in worn-out buses.

“Pressed by demand of the KP people Niazi sb has also tended to get them a Metro bus on the pattern of Punjab,” Shehbaz added. He beseeched him to complete Peshawar Metro before the next election which, he assured the PML-N will sweep on the basis of remarkable public service.

Lashing out at Imran Khan, the chief minister posed why he (Imran Khan) wasted away four precious years which needed to be used for serving the people and doing them welfare. You continued to resort to street protest, sits-in and the marches during the four years instead of attending to the needs of your people, Shehbaz Sharif said addressing Imran Khan and added, you awoke to public good only when the election time is just a year away.

He said KP is also a beautiful province of the country and its people merit the same facilities as others do. The KP people would also have been enjoying the fruit of development and prosperity long ago, had you not taken politics of protest over the last four year, he said snubbed Imran Khan.

The chief minister also blamed the KP rulers for pocketing public money instead of spending it on public welfare. The past rulers in general also could not escape his tirade. He said, they plundered billions and ran away doing nothing for the people.

In his remarks about PTI top leader, Jahangir Tarin, he termed him the one who got his loans worth crores of rupees waived off under the umbrella of former dictator Pervez Musharraf and now claims he was paying tax on his money. What difference will it make to a dacoit who looted billions and paid few crores in tax, he posed.

The chief minister said look at Punjab where developments projects of billions of rupees are paying off to the public service. He specifically mentioned the energy projects which are in the final stage of completion promising end to the current phase of loadshedding soon. He said speed, quality and transparency are the essence of Punjab development schemes.

“Our development works are of equal standard and pace in rural and urban areas of Punjab,” the chief minister said while dilating upon the thousands of kilometers newly constructed farm to marked roads with the cost of Rs 90billion in the province, clean water projects and the roads which have repaired and widened for the benefit of the farmers. He also spotlighted the kisaan package under which subsidy on fertilizers and interest free loans to the tune of billions have been doled out to the tillers.

Shehbaz Sharif touched on the pending case on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train and said the decision of case, which challenged LHC stay on the Metro construction at 11 points of historic nature, will be implemented in letter and spirit. Elections are approaching and the people will determine who served and looted them, he said concluding the speech.

Wapda chief meets CM

Wapda Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Muzammil Hussain called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday.

The chief minister said that completion of energy projects on early basis is our priority. The fast-track work is being done on energy projects all over Pakistan including Punjab. During the last four years, endless efforts have been made to increase electricity production and today many of the energy projects are near completion and once they are completed thousands of megawatt electricity will be produced. The chief minister said that 3600 megawatt gas power projects in Punjab would be completed in record time period. The present government has ensured transparency and high quality in all the projects, he added.

Briefing the chief minister on the development of water and hydropower resources, the Wapda chairman said that 2485 megawatt hydropower projects would be completed in the mid of 2018 and for this purpose three dimensional strategy has been presented.

Completion of under-construction projects on early basis, initiation of construction work on new projects in short period of time and once again transforming Wapda into an active and dynamic organization are three important factors of this strategy.