LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has asked the parliamentarians to ensure their presence in the House and play role in sustaining and bolstering democracy. Talking to media men in his constituency NA-122 on Sunday, the speaker sounded quite pleased and satisfied over a happy ending of Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani’s furious reaction to the Ministers’ absence in the Upper House during the session. He urged Ministers and the legislators help run the parliamentary affairs smoothly and befittingly. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar both merit greetings with respect to bringing Raza Rabbani back to his seat and expressed the hope that the grievance of the Senate Chairman will be addressed properly.

He said to a question on the next elections that the popular mandate will go the party which showed performance in the governance although every leader whether Nawaz Sharif or Asif Ali Zardari were within right to address the public meetings and project their performance.

On electricity loadshedding, he imputed its cause to shortage of water in dams and said with conviction that the problem of loadshedding will be completely over next year as per the PML-N commitment.

Appreciating the CPEC project as key to national economic progress and development, the speaker said, the project is being highly valued at the international level as such a number aspired to be its part.