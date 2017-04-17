LAHORE - Christians in Punjab’s capital metropolis celebrated Easter with zeal and fervour.

Tens of thousands of people thronged to city’s churches and cathedrals. Special prayers were held at Cathedral Church of the Resurrection (Lahore Cathedral), Sacred Heart Cathedral, St Andrew's Church, St Anthony's Church, St Joseph's Church and St Henry's Church.

In Saint Merry Church, Gulberg, a special prayer ceremony was arranged in which children performed religious singing.

Police ensured tight security measures to foil any untoward incident. Easter is part of Holy Week according to Christian faith, which starts from Palm Sunday, followed by Good Friday celebrations, and ends up with Easter which Christians consider most important religious event after Christmas.

The day started with Christian calling Dawn Service of Sunrise Service, and was followed by processions towards churches where special prayers were conducted.

On the occasion, gifts were exchanged between friends and family members. Different gathering were organised to celebrate the Easter. Families also visited parks to enjoy the feast.

Easter has significant traditions in Pakistan and all around the world. Decorated ‘Eater eggs’, presented as gift, were also overwhelmingly exchanged on the occasion. Number of bakeries made Easter eggs on Easter Eve.

Churches in Lahore have been decorated with lights. One of the main services was held in Cathedral Church of Lahore on Mall Road. Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Irfan Jamil performed the lead sermon in Easter prayer and Dean of Lahore Cathedral Church of the Resurrection Rev Shahid Miraj conducted special prayers.

Dean of Lahore Cathedral Church of the Resurrection Rev Shahid Miraj told The Nation on Sunday said that Easter is the feat of resurrection and sign of great hope, peace and victory. “On this day, we pray for prosperity of our country and vows to continue the struggle against forces of evil,” he added.

Aneela, a worshipper who went at Sacred Heart Cathedral at Lawrence Road, said that Easter comes with a message of peace and joy. “We have been going through a challenging time as a nation but Easter gives message to continue the struggle for better life despite what are the challenges,” she said.

CM MESSAGE

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in a felicitating message to Christian community, has said that all minorities in Pakistan are enjoying equal rights and the government has taken concrete measures for their welfare.

“We equally share the happiness of the Christian community. Easter is an occasion of sharing joys and happiness with the deserving people,” the CM said, adding that brotherhood, harmony, peace, love and affection are gist of the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Shehbaz said that the Punjab government has taken different steps for wellbeing of the Christian community as well as other minorities. Lauding the efforts and contribution of Christen community, he prayed for the prosperity of nation on the eve of Easter.