Lahore: A three year old boy died after falling into an open manhole in Nishat Colony area of Lahore.

According to sources, three year old Azan was going with his mother and due to darkness fell into an open manhole. The residents of the area started rescue work immediately on self-help basis and also informed Rescue 1122.

Rescue 1122 reached at the spot and after hectic effort of four hours recovered the child from the manhole. Then the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he died.

Areas where are open manholes are posing a threat to lives of the residents, the concerned authorities should have taken steps towards this issue.