LAHORE - Azadi Train reached the city railway station on Wednesday, attracting a good number of locals, especially youth.

The special train began its countrywide journey from Islamabad’s Margalla Station to highlight Pakistan’s rich culture and historic movement for an independent state for the Muslims of sub-continent.

Locals, especially children and women, took to the railway station to have a look on it. Galleries, paintings and cultural floats of all provinces were the major source of attraction. The train that started the journey last week was part of Independence Day celebrations.

This Azadi Train would culminate its journey at Karachi in 15 days. After a two-day stopover in Punjab capital, the train would leave Multan. During its journey to southern parts of the province, it would stop over at major railway stations like Khanewal.

Before making it to the end point of Karachi on August 25, the train would also stay in Sukkur.

Officer Incharge Iftikhar Hussain said that Azadi Special Train was receiving overwhelming response from the people at every railway station. A huge crowd was excited to have a glimpse of beautifully decorated train at every stop, he added.