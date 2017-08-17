LAHORE - The Election Commission on Wednesday turned down nomination papers of a man, with the name of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for being underage and not being a registered voter to contest by-election of NA-120.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a resident of Kasur, had moved his nomination papers before ECP to contest by-election of the said constituency that fell vacant after disqualification of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Returning Officer Muhammad Shahid passed the order on his nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif, the person whose name earlier created a situation at the ECP’s office but later it transpired that he was another man with the name of Nawaz Sharif rather than the former PM.

His documents show Nawaz Sharif was born on January 2, 1996. Under the law, it is mandatory for any citizen to contest election of the National Assembly seat after 25 years of age. Now, he may challenge the decision before the tribunal.

It was the second day of scrutiny process at the ECP and it would conclude on today. The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in Panama Papers case. In April, the court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to remove Nawaz from office - by a split 2-3 verdict - over the Panama revelations but it ordered further investigations into his family's wealth.

Notice to ECP over plea against MPAs

Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Election Commission to submit reply in a petition seeking disqualification of three MPAs of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Zubair Khan Niazi, a member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf, moved the petition through his counsel Sheraz Zaka and contended that three lawmakers including Khwaja Imran Nazir, Majid Zahoor and Waheed Gull were working as directors of public sector companies and getting allowances.

Being members of the provincial assembly, he argued, they cannot become director of any public sector company.

However, they (MPAs) did so and concealed the facts; therefore, they do not fulfill the requirement of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, he added.

He requested the court to disqualify them for violating the Constitution.

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh issued notice to ECP and sought reply. The court adjourned further hearing until Oct 4.