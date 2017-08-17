Revised package for families of public servants

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved financial assistance package for families of civil servants who die during service. As per documents, the lump-sum grant for the government employees on their death during service will be: for BPS 20 and above, Rs4 million that was earlier Rs2m; for BPS 18-19, Rs3.4m against Rs1.6m existing rate; and for BP16-17, Rs2.5m against former rate of Rs1m. Moreover, the revised grant rates for officials falling in BPS 11-15 will be Rs2.2m that were Rs0.80m previously. For BPS 5-10, the new rates will be Rs1.9m against Rs0.6m; and for lower grade-four staff, the death grant will be Rs1.6m as compared to the earlier financial package of Rs0.4m.–Staff Reporter

HEC chief for promoting liberal arts education

Lahore: Punjab HEC Chairperson Prof Dr Nizamuddin has called for promoting liberal arts education in Pakistan to build capacity of graduating students. He was addressing a symposium on ‘Liberal Arts Education: Grooming the Youth’ organised in collaboration with the Forman Christian College University (FCU) at its campus. Students, faculty, civil society members, and senior officers participated in the event. Speakers included Dr James Tebbe, Rector FCU, Dr Hassan Amir Shah, VC GCU and Dr Richard Detweiler. –Staff Reporter

Health team visits hospitals

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan visited 16 DHQ/THQ hospitals and rural health centers during the last 24 hours. The Secretary and his team reviewed the pace of ongoing development work and performance of hospitals and arrangements for Khadim-e-Punjab Sehat Khidmat Week which was launched on August 15. The hospitals which have been visited were tehsil headquarters hospitals of Pattoke, Renala Khurd, Depalpur, Haveli Lakha, Manchanabad, Haroonabad, Chistian, Ahmedpur Sharkia, Khanpur, Tandelanwala, Mandi Yazman, Rural Health Center Uch Sharif and DHQ hospitals of Okara and Bahawalnagar. –App

Anti-profiteering drive afoot

LAHORE: The district administration continuing its drive against overcharging conducted raids on 632 shops across the provincial capital, here on Wednesday. As many as 42 shopkeepers were got arrested out of which 23 were sent to prison for three days after summary trial on the spot. Price Control Magistrates also lodged 41 FIRs against the violators of Price Act in various police stations. The district administration also challaned 22 shopkeepers besides imposing fine worth Rs 28,000. DC Sumair Ahmed Syed issued directions to the price control officials to continue crackdown against the hoarders and profiteers.–App

Highway Patrol report

LAHOR: Punjab Highway Patrol registered 397 cases against motorists for violating various traffic rules. According to PHP sources, PHP team also impounded six motorbikes for using fake registration number plates. Meanwhile, PHP team arrested nine persons for doing wheelie. PHP team arrested eight drunk persons and 23 others for fixing prohibited gas cylinder.–App

Orange Line update

LAHORE: Orange Line will be fully automatic and will operate without a driver at a commercial speed of 35 kilometers per hour for covering the end to end journey in only 45 minutes. Chairman of Steering Committee for Project Khawaja Ahmad Haassan told the participants of a review meeting Wednesday. He said that one set of train has been loaded in the ship at Shanghai Port of China and was scheduled to reach Karachi by September 15 and Lahore by the end of next month. Civil works of the two high voltage sub-stations at Multan Road near Shahnoor Studios and at GT Road near University of Engineering and Technology was now in final stages and both the stations would be made operational by the mid of next month for providing electricity for the operation of the train. –App