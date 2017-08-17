LAHORE - The Pakistan Academy of Letters Lahore chapter Wednesday arranged a series of workshops on nine genres for new student writers from different educational institutes.

These genres include ghazal, poem, radio drama script, television drama script, theatre, criticism, novel and short story. Dr Zialul Hassan, Dr Ayub NAdeem, Shaif Ahmed Khan, Afzal Sahar, Amna Mufti, Kanwal Khoosat, Muhammad Abbas, Jamil Ahmed Adeel and Dr AMjad Tufail conducted the workshops. PAL invited noted writers Asghar Nadeem Syed, Hassan Askari Kazmi, Dr Sa’adat Saeed, Abdul Karim Khalid, Dr Jawad Jafri, Prof Humaria Irshad, Jaed Pasha, Khalid Fateh Muhammad, Salma Awan, Dr AMaara Rasheed and Zahid Hassan. Students from Education University, Oriental College, Government College University, Minhaj University, Samanabad College for Women, University of Lahore, FG Fazaia School, Lahore College for Women University, Kinnaird College, Punjab University, Kasoor Government College, Govt Science College, Govt Gulberg College, DPS School, Islamia College Civil Lines, Islamia College Cantt, Wahdat Road College for Women, Lahore Garrison Grammar School, Punjab College Lahore, Lahore Cantonment School, Mansura College and Superior University attended the event.

PAL Resident Director Muhammad Asim Butt said such workshops will also be arranged in Multan, Karachi and Quetta.