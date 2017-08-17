LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Pakistan Awami Tehreek seeking directives for Election Commission of Pakistan to bar former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading any office or meeting of PML-N after his disqualification.

PAT filed the petition through its General Secretary, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, and pleaded that Nawaz Sharif, after being disqualified by the SC in Panama Papers case, cannot chair meetings of PML-N as it is violation of Political Party Order 2002.

Ishtiaq Chaudhary advocate, the petitioner’s counsel, contended that Nawaz Sharif committed violation of law by presiding over PML-N meeting on July 29, the next date of his disqualification, in Islamabad.

He argued that after his disqualification, Nawaz cannot even become member of any political party rather than holding its meetings. He requested the court to order the ECP to restrain Nawaz Sharif from chairing or heading meetings of his political party in future or holding any office. However, ECP legal adviser Umar Hayat said that the commission had already taken cognizance of the matter and had issued a direction to chairman of PML-N to make arrangements for election of the party’s new president. He further said the ECP fixed Aug 21 to hear point of view of PAT and PTI. At this, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah disposed of the petition.