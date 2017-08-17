LAHORE - IGP Arif Nawaz Khan said that security of worship places, educational institutions in particular institutions running co-education system be beefed up. Addressing video link RPOs conference at Central Police Office here on Wednesday, he said that it should be ensured that the panic button working in all educational institution throughout the province especially A and B category institutions in working condition. He said that monitoring of inter-provincial checkposts be ensured and the officials posted at these check posts should be briefed by the officers concerned regularly.