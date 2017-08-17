LAHORE: The University of Sargodha (UOS) has constituted a committee to hold an inquiry against former Director sub-campus Bhakkar Dr Zahid Hussain Chohan.

As per official documents, the decision was taken in the syndicate meeting. Dean faculty of Medical and Health Sciences Dr Zahoor ul Hasan will chair the committee while MPA Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Higher Education Department (HED) Additional Secretary Establishment Tanveer Jabbar and Local Fund Audit Divisional Director Muhammad Shafique will be its members.

Moreover, the deputy registrar academic is appointed as departmental representative.

The sources further say that there is sound ground against the accused director so the syndicate ordered an inquiry under the following charges.

The other charges against the said director include leaving the job without acceptance of resignation by the competent authority and putting the sub-campus at security risk. He is also charged of harassing of employees, destruction of university record of a student whose case was under discussion at the forum of university semester committee.

The inquiry committee will submit its recommendations to the Vice Chancellor within sixty days for consideration of the syndicate, the competent body.

It may be recalled that the varsity had also constituted a probe committee including HED, HEC and university representatives to look into the issue of illegal appointments and finalize its recommendations. This was done on the direction of the Punjab government to de-notify the illegal appointments.

Official sources further said that the HED committee already concluded the cases of appointments made without advertisement by the University of Sargodha. Keeping in view the Audit Reports of the Auditor General of Pakistan, the HED had directed the varsity administration to de-notify the illegal appointments and re-advertise the vacancies as per the legal requirements.

Sources further added that Izhar ul haq, brother of ex-VC Riaz ul Haq, was also appointed without advertisement as Assistant Registrar and then illegally promoted to BS-19; Muhammad Maqsood, was also appointed without advertisement in BS 17 and then promoted illegally in BS 19; Fiazul Haq, appointed in BS 16 and illegally promoted to BS18; Saif Goraya, appointed without advertisement in BS 21; Farooq Sabir in BS-18; Sheeraz Saleem, Ayesha Kamran, Irshad Ahmad also in BS 19; and Alishba Ijaz, A Saboor, M Khan, Ambreen Haroon, Zulfiqar Ali also recruited in BS-18.

All these appointments were made without advertisement that is a serious violation of general rules, provisions of the Constitution and court verdicts on the procedure of appointments, says the HED letter directing the university to de-notify these irregular and illegal appointments.