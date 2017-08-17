City police on Wednesday recovered the sack-packed body of a 30-year-old woman from a footpath near Lahore’s railways station. The body, unidentified yet, was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. A police official said the lady was tortured to death by unidentified killers.

A murder case was registered with the Nolakha police and investigators were working to solve the blind murder mystery.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was found dead from Bhatti Gate police precincts on Wednesday morning. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Further investigation was in process.