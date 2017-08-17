Lahore: On Sunday A 22 year old boy was killed when a truck went out of control due to over-speeding and hit a motorcycle in Ichhra area of Lahore.

A speeding truck hit a motorcycle killing 22 year old Zawar on the spot, at Ferozepur Road near LOS Stop in Ichhra area.

The tragic accident infuriated the residents of the area who staged a protest against truck driver’s negligence and blocked the road for all kind of traffic by placing the dead body of the youth on the road.

After getting information a heavy contingent police reached the spot and arrested the truck driver. Police also held successful negotiations with protestors after which they peacefully dispersed.