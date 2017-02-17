LAHORE - Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Chairman Rafique Tarar said that innumerable sacrifices were offered for the establishment of Pakistan and we won’t hesitate to lay down our lives to ensure its safety.

We salute those who have embraced martyrdom in war against terrorism. The enemy’s cowardly tactics cannot weaken our resolve, said Tarar while addressing the ninth annual three-day Nazaria-i-Pakistan Conference held at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan yesterday. NPT is organising the moot.

Pakistan Movement workers were the guests of honour at the first session. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed conducted the proceedings.

Tarar said India won’t be able to maintain its illegal occupation of Kashmir due to the resilience, persistent struggle and immortal sacrifices of the Kashmiri Muslims.

Welcoming the delegates from across the country, Tarar observed that the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust was preaching patriotism alongside reminding all the strata of the society of the real aims and objectives of the establishment of Pakistan.

“Despite the scarcity of resources, the NPT is registering a remarkable progress and its endeavours are producing fruitful results. It focuses on the ideological education and training of the new generation,” he held.

Tarar said: “The need of the hour is to perceive the geographical and strategic importance of the homeland and determine our responsibilities and course of action objectively and realistically. The nation that has been lucky enough to have the Quaid-i-Azam, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the Madar-i-Millat as its leaders, is not expected to fall a victim to disappointment and despair.”

NPT chairman said Kashmir was termed the jugular vein of Pakistan by the Quaid-i-Azam, which has been turned into hell by the Indian troops. The Pakistanis are standing side by side with the Kashmiris in their struggle to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination, he added.

The international community must break its silence over the barbarities and atrocities of the Indian army and support the helpless and subjugated Kashmiris to attain their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions. India is building more than sixty dams on the rivers flowing into Pakistan, he maintained.

Tarar said political and military leadership must find ways to curb Indian water aggression, and warn it not to violate the Indus Water Treaty. India is also trying to sabotage the CPEC project by inciting the separatists in Balochistan.

“Zarb-i-Azb operation has succeeded in crushing the India-incited terrorism and now the facilitators are being brought to book. The recent bomb blast at Lahore deserves vehement condemnation. The enemy’s cowardly tactics cannot weaken our resolve. The world of Islam must evolve a common strategy to face the military, intellectual and cultural onslaught of the inimical forces,” Tarar opined.

Tarar lauded PM Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif for their role in constructing “Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam”. A formal inauguration ceremony will be held after the Aiwan has received the final touches.

Describing the aims and objectives of the conference, NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmad observed that the key subject of the moot is “Taloo-i-Pakistan ke 70 Saal…..Kamyabian aur Masail”. The fact of the matter is that Pakistan came into being on the basis of an ideology, rather than geography.

“The majority of idolatrous Hindus and the arrival of the British caused a severe threat to the Islamic identity of the Muslims. Under these circumstances it was essential for the Muslims to establish a separate state for themselves where they could lead their lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam,” he held.

Prof Rafique said despite the worst kind of threats and persistent conspiracies of India, Pakistan has honorably retained its existence and is registering a remarkable progress. The CPEC project is turning the Quaid-i-Azam’s vision of a prosperous Pakistan into reality and even the developed countries of the world are desirous of joining this project.

The conference aims at making the delegates realise their ideological, cultural and geographical responsibilities. Initiating the social reforms, they must strive to transform Pakistan into a truly modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state.

Delivering his welcome address, NPT Chief Coordinator Mian Farooq Altaf observed that it is highly satisfactory and reassuring to see such a huge number of ladies and gentlemen rally to the conference.

Transforming Pakistan into a truly modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state precisely reflecting the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam is our mission.

Tarar read out the national pledge which the audience repeated after him. A session of prayers was also held for the salvation and elevation of the souls of the martyrs of recent terrorist attack in Lahore and other places as well as for Dr Majid Nizami, Ghulam Hider Wyne, Col (r) Dr Jamshed Ahmad Tareen, Justice (r) Dr Javaid Iqbal, Mehmood Ali, Sardar Muhammad Chaudhary, Dr Munir-ud-Din Chughtai and the Pakistan Movement workers, and ‘fateha’ was offered.

Ch Naeem Hussain Chattha, Industrialist and Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce Iftikhar Ali Malik, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Rana Muhammad Arsahd Advisor to Chief Minister, Prof Dr MA Sufi, Dr Ghazala Shaheen Wyne, Begum SafiaIshaq, Dr Parveen Khan, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh, Ali Afzal Jadoon, Prof Hameed Raza Siddique, Malik Liaqat Ali Tabassum, Absar Abdul Ali, Qayyum Nizami, Mian Salman Farooq, Malik Muhammad Yasin, MK Anwer Baghdadi, Begum Fauzia Cheema, Mirza Ahmad Hassan, Syed AsadUllah Shah, Mian Ibrahim Tahir, Gohar Ali, Rashid Hijazi, Major (r) Siddique Rehan & Aziz Zafar Azad attended the event.