LAHORE - Kh Ahmad Hassaan, Steering Committee Chairman for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP), has directed chalking out a joint and coherent operational plan for shifting of utility services including water supply, sui-gas, electricity, telephone lines before execution of new development projects.

He was chairing the weekly progress review meeting regarding ongoing work on LOMTP yesterday.

Kh Ahmad Hassaan directed constructing underground ducts along all roads in future for passing service lines of utilities to avoid repeated road cuts. He directed Rescue 1122 for arranging special safety lectures for labour employed by the contractors as well as government departments associated with the project. He directed project directors of all the four packages to arrange these lectures at their respective site offices.

He further directed verification of credentials of the new labour to be appointed by the contractors under the prevailing security scenario. He said that the Chief Minister has approved summary for grant in aid amounting to Rs149 million for the remaining 110 affectees. Inmates of Bangali Building, Mouj Derya, CDGL Shops and Sukh Nehr will be compensated out of this grant, he added.

The meeting was informed that so far 60.7 per cent civil work of the project has been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chuburji was 75 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 45.25 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 63.1 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 59.5 per cent.

The meeting was informed that 409 out of 670 U-tub girders to be launched along the elevated portion of the track in package –I had so far been pre-cast while 290 such girders had already been launched. Construction work of bridge on Lahore Ring Road had also been completed.

Casting yard for the package II was being prepared, imported form works for pre-casting transoms and U-tub girders will be delivered next month while casting of these structures will start in April.

Grey structure of building in Package-III depot has been completed and 10 buildings had so far been handed over to CR- NOROINCO for electrical and mechanical works.

FIRED

The Lahore Development Authority has dismissed Saif-ud-Din, Enforcement Inspector, from service for illegal surveillance in Gulberg Scheme for his personal gain. This action has been taken against him under PEEDA Act, 2006.

Separately, Estate Management Directorate Lahore Development Authority retrieved plot No 413 and 414 of block R-1 Johar Town from illegal occupants yesterday.

Town Planning Wing of LDA sealed an illegal construction on plot No-9 in Gulberg-II.

Recovery Directorate Town Planning sealed an industrial unit on plot No 239/C of PCSIR Society for non-payment of annual commercialization fee.