LAHORE - Police security was heightened at all major shrines of the province following the suicide bomb attack on the shrine of Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif, Sindh.

A police spokesman said that Punjab inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera directed that concrete and extra-ordinary security arrangements should be made at shrines amid serious security threats.

Dozens of people died and over 100 others wounded in the deadly suicide blast in Sehwan after sunset on Thursday. Many women and children were said to be among to be among the victims.

The police chief also called for the deployment of additional police force at all shrines, particularly at the famous shrines located in the big cities. The IGP further directed that police security should also be intensified at all mosques, Imambarghas, religious places of the minorities, important government and private buildings and offices.

In a latest development, authorities closed down the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman for pilgrims in Lahore late Thursday night.

CONDEMNATION

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terror strikes in Sindh and Balochistan.

He expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdoms and prayed for early recovery of those injured.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieving families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He said that these brave sons of the nation will be remembered for a long time as they have rendered the greatest sacrifices in the war against terrorists and the nation pays rich tributes to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives so that the nation can live in peace.