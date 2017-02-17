LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday visited residences of martyrs of Lahore blast SSP Zahid Gondal at Bahria Town Lahore and wireless operator ASI Muhammad Amin at adjoining village of Tehsil Shakargarh District Narowal.

The chief minister met daughters, widow and grieving family members of SSP Zahid Gondal and expressed profound grief and commiserations besides praying to Almighty Allah to rest departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of departed SSP, the chief minister said that he set a high precedent of duteousness by showing valor and bravery which our nation will never forget. The CM said that he has brought special message of condolence of PM Nawaz Sharif that we will always stand with martyrs’ family as these heroes have sacrificed their today for nations’ tomorrow and whole nation pays salute to their immortal sacrifices.

Shehbaz vowed to take full care of family of SSP Zahid Gondal and said that sacrifices of brave police officers and Jawans won’t go in vain.

The CM also visited residence of wireless operator Muhammad Amin at Bara Manga adjoining village of Tehsil Shakargarh District Narowal who left behind a widow and three daughters. He extended his commiseration and empathies to bereaved family and handed over a cheque of Rs10 million as financial assistance.

The CM said that the family of martyr will be provided with a house nevertheless they are allowed to continue their stay at government accommodation also they will keep on receiving his monthly salary. He assured that Punjab government will bear all educational expenses of his daughters at institutions of their own choices and also free medical facility will be provided to whole family.

He said that these brave sons of nation will be remembered for long time to come as they have rendered the greatest sacrifices in war against terrorists. He paid rich tributes to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives so that the nation can live in peace. He said that sacrifices of martyrs will be proved fruitful as enemies can’t shatter our determination with such coward acts and we pledge to stand again with more passion to curb the scourge of terrorism and extremism with coordinated efforts.

He conveyed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directions to facilitate families of martyrs in every desired way and as a gesture of gratitude PML (N) leadership will never leave them alone. He at this occasion announced to upgrade both girls and boys high schools as higher secondary schools at Bara Manga and name Government boys high school Bara Manga after Shaheed ASI as Government Amin Khan Shaheed Boys Higher Secondary School. IGP at this occasion said that he is head of police family and those departed were children-like to him. He vowed to win the war against terrorism at any cost.

ADVANCE TECH IN SCHOOLS

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif set up a committee to introduce advance technology in the public schools throughout the province.

He was chairing a meeting which reviewed the initiatives regarding use of smart boards (LED's) for educating students and training teachers.

The CM said that use of advance technology in education sector is the need of hour and extolled usage of technology will bring amazing results in this field. He boasted that Punjab government has started this initiative in Danish Schools six years back and students of Southern Punjab are being educated through this advanced technology.

He directed to setup a committee in this regard who will submit final recommendations within four weeks. British experts at this occasion briefed participants of meeting about procedure of this smart board technology.

Provincial Ministers Rana Mashood Amhed, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Advisor Dr Umer Saif, Chairman Punjab Education Foundation MPA Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Additional Chief Sectary, sectaries of concerned departments, high officials and Britain experts also attended meeting.