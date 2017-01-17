Lahore: City police department yesterday notified the promotions of at least 493 officials to the next rank.

A police spokesman said that the decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the departmental promotion board. According to him, at least 376 Constables were promoted to the rank of Head Constable and at least 117 Head Constable were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector. During the last two months, at least 1456 policemen of the Lahore police were given promotions in next rank, the spokesman added. –Staff Reporter