LAHORE: A news association for showbiz reporters “Association for Cultural Journalist Lahore” was established yesterday in the provincial capital. Senior journalist Tufail Akhtar was selected as head of the association while Saleem Kamran as chairman. Among the other office bearers, A R Gull was elected as President, Sajid Yazdani as General Secretary, Khawaja Aftab Farrukh as senior vice-president, Shehzad Faramosh as vice-president, Riaz Munir as joint secretary, Rana Khalid as treasurer and Saif Awan was elected as Secretary Information. Tahir Ch, Sharafat Ali, Anjum Shahzad, Khalil Shahid, Tariq Munir Butt, Mian Sajid and Imran Ehsan were selected members governing body.–Staff Reporter