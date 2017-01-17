LAHORE - Four people including an eight-year-old boy were killed in different accidents in the provincial metropolis on Monday, rescue workers said.

An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death under a car in Liaqatabad area, police said. The victim was identified by police as Muhammad Arslan.

The boy was trying to cross a road when a speedy car ran over him. As a result, Arslan died on the spot while the driver along with the car managed to escape from the scene. The police later reached the spot and handed over the body to the family. The police filed a case against unidentified driver and were investigating the incident.

In another incident, a 37-year-old man died when his motorcycle rammed into a footpath in Sanda police precincts yesterday. The victim was identified as Malik Manzoor. The body was handed over to the family.

An eyewitness told the police that the bike rammed into the footpath on a slippery road. The motorcyclist sustained severe head injuries and expired on the spot. The police were investigating the incident.

Also, a 35-year-old man died when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on him near Thokar Niaz Baig early afternoon. The deceased was identified by rescue workers as Mazhar. The man was living in a rented apartment.

He was sleeping in the residential quarter when its roof collapsed after Sunday’s downpour. Rescuers reached the spot and managed to pull out the body after removing the debris. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was burnt alive when fire broke out in his single-room quarter in Civil Lines police area yesterday.

Shafqat, a cook by profession, was sleeping in an apartment located on the Hameed Nizami Road when blaze broke out there late Sunday night. Firefighters said the blaze erupted due to short-circuiting. As a result, the man died on the spot. Police yesterday evening handed over the body to the family.