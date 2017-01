LAHORE : Newly appointed Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Punjab Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat called on Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana in Lahore on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said protection of life and property of the people is top priority of the government.

DG Pakistan Rangers on this occasion said that collaboration between the army and the government has made operation Zarb-e-Azab a successful.