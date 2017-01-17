LAHORE - The gas supply remained suspended to major areas of the provincial capital yesterday mainly due to construction work of Orange line Train and continued rains on Sunday night.

Overall Lahore region continued facing low gas pressure as the city faces shortfall of around 200 mmcfd gas as Lahore is being supplied around 330mmcfd gas against demand of around 525mmcfd gas.

However, several areas connected to Orange Line Train development work was severely affected due to torrential rains and water was entered into the gas pipelines and residents received water instead of gas. The most affected areas included Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Awan Town, Multan Chungi, Yatim Khana, Chuburgi, Gulsha-e-Ravi, Mozang, Wahga Town, Shalimar Town, Nashatar Colony, Walton, Chungi Amar Saddu, Darogha Wala, Baghban Pura, Pakistan Mint, GT Road, Do Moria Pull, Faiz Bagh and Shad Bagh etc.

Meanwhile, the residents of Samanabad also held a protest demonstration against gas supply suspension to their area and chanted slogans against the SNGPL management.

The protesters said that gas supply was suspended to a number of residential and commercial areas on the pretext of maintenance work, causing a great deal of inconvenience to the public.

Since the gas supply to these areas was suspended without informing the public, they criticized the authorities concerned for adding to their miseries. They said that the situation is really pathetic as sudden suspension of gas supply in addition to the on-going electricity loadshedding has created lots of problems for us, a resident said.

He also criticised the SNGPL officials for not registering public complaints in this regard. A resident of Chauburji said the area had already been facing low gas pressure for the last couple of weeks for the reasons best known to the SNGPL authority.

According to officials, Lahore is the biggest region of SNGPL with 18,500km distribution network with 997, 912 consumers distributing gas in Lahore & Kasur. The region was getting 200-205 MMCF daily which was 15-20 MMCF daily more than previous year and it contributed a lot in reducing low gas pressure complaints during the winter season. For Lahore Region, a total of around 320 MMCF daily input is being received which is sufficient to cater for consumers needs.

They claimed that low pressure complaints are resulted mostly due to the fact that immediately after increase in chill weather, occasional peak consumption is caused due to sudden increased use of geysers and heaters, they said.

They said that the situation is further affected due to illegal use of gas compressors by some consumers which causes low pressure situation in the neighbouring consumers. We have expedited disconnections against use of gas compressors and have disconnected more than 250 consumers for compressor use, they added.

They said company is working on 15 sites in Lahore to improve the pressure of gas with the cost of Rs 195.88 million. The up-gradation work will be expected to complete in a month.

