LAHORE - A newborn has lost his right arm after severe burn injuries due to alleged negligence of healthcare providers at ICU of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The newborn was brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital yesterday due to difficulties in breathing. Healthcare providers shifted the baby to ICU where his arm was burnt due to heater in the close proximity. The baby was later referred to burn unit of Mayo Hospital where doctors suggested removing arm. The family of the ill-fated infant has protested against inhuman attitude of doctors. They alleged that neither doctors checked baby nor allowed the family members to see him for two days. They (doctors) tried to hide facts until he was referred to Mayo Hospital. They demanded probe and exemplary punishment to the responsible.