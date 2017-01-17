LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday disposed of petitions seeking disqualification of unopposed elected Lahore Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed, holding that the petitioners should avail first remedy by approaching Election Commission of Pakistan.

Abdur Rehman and another citizen filed the petitions submitting that Mubashar Javed had been in government service and could not contest election before a period of two years after leaving the job. They stated that the mayor also served as chief warden of civil defence department and member of evacuee trust property board. They also said Mubashir Javed was not eligible to contest any election and should be declared disqualified to hold office of mayor.

A provincial law officer opposed the petition saying that the petitioner had not provided the court with any documentary evidence to prove his allegations against the mayor. The petitioners, he said, also failed to prove this fact that whether Mubashar Javed had been getting remuneration from the government against any service. The law officer pleaded the court to dismiss the petitions for being non-maintainable while the petitioners also had no locus standi because they were not aggrieved. Rather than approaching ECP, the petitioners directly filed petitions in LHC, therefore, these petitions be dismissed, requested the law officer.

After hearing both sides, the LHC disposed of the petitions with directions to the petitioners to approach first the ECP.

CPWB’S DIRECTOR’ APPOINTMENT

The LHC sought replies from Services secretary and Home departments in petition challenging appointment of director general of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. Sheraz Zaka advocate, a lawyer, had filed the petition saying that Fatima, the current DG of the bureau, was appointed in violation of rules. He requested the court to set aside his appointment. The court adjourned hearing until Jan 30.