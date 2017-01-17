LAHORE - Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed yesterday submitted a resolution in the Assembly secretariat against recent hike in the prices of petroleum products.

The resolution reads that federal government should take back its decision as it will have inflationary impact on essential commodities.

Also, Saadia Sohail Rana of PTI submitted an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly over expensive purchase of hepatitis medicines by the Punjab Government. She has maintained that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had purchased Sofiget tablet used to cure hepatitis for Rs 48.88 whereas Punjab government had bought the same drug for Rs 55.