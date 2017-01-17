Lahore: An exhibition show of artworks, naqashis, and calligraphy related to the legendary book Amal-e-Chughtai by M.A Rahman Chughtai on his 42nd anniversary was held on Tuesday at Chughtai Art Home.

The purpose of the exhibition was to promote the efforts, research and art work of the artist MA Rehman Chughtai. A generation which knew the story of the legendary book is no more but the book persists. It has moved in the corridors of national and international powers. It was created after many decades of thoughts and work. The artist first heard Dr Allama Iqbal in various recitals in Lahore, but was introduced to him around 1920 by Mian Basheer at the Anarkali house of the poet.

A lively encounter between the two, led to a lifelong association, friendship and respect. In 1922 it was announced in the back cover of publication “Khizr-Rau” that an illustrated edition themes was planned for publication, with the approval of Dr Allama Iqbal. Various works were made and exhibited in the life time of the poet.

On 20th April, 1938, Dr Allama Iqbal made a dying request to M.A. Rahman Chughtai not to forget the Amal-e-Chughtai project. Facing all the ways, hordes of difficult moments the project came into existence, when the president of Pakistan inaugurated the book and the work of Alhamra Art centre. The artist was awarded Rs 200,000 for the book. In 1972 it was presented to every Islamic head of state at the Islamic summit in Lahore.

The artist was dedicated in all ways. On his personal level, he presented copies of Amal-e-Chugtai to many heads of the state. This included Queen Elizabeth, President Walter Scheel of Germany and many others.

In the history of Pakistani art and publications, a more prestigious work has not yet been created in all ways it is a legendary book, and a must have for any intellectual living in the country.

Talking to The Nation Arif Rahman Chughtai said, “I have been preserving and exhibiting the artwork of M.A. Rahman Chugtai for the last 42 years without any government support. Each and every hurdle I met with the grace and dignity.

“Unfortunately no one helped me but the stereotype is there in our culture, that those who have no one can always rely on the help of the Almighty who is always there. We are doing our best within our resources and soon building of Chughtai museum would be complete”.