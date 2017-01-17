LAHORE - An application was moved to the Supreme Court Lahore registry yesterday requesting to refer the issue of Panama leaks to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Barrister Zafarullah Khan of Watan party had filed the application submitting that the FBR could properly investigate the matter since it is involved in collecting revenue from off shore companies.

He submitted that the apex court had no jurisdiction to deal with revenue cases. He prayed the court to discharge the ongoing proceedings of Panama leaks case and refer the same to FBR.

NEPRA CASE

The Lahore High Court yesterday issued notices to Attorney General of Pakistan on a petition challenging transfer of administrative control of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to the Ministry of Water and Power.

The court adjourned hearing until Jan 20. The court passed the order on identical petitions challenging government’s move regarding the administrative control of regulatory bodies. PTI as well as Sheraz Zaka, a local lawyer, had moved the petitions.

In their petitions, they submitted that it was an unconstitutional decision of the government as according to Article 154 of the Constitution, it was the right of the Council of Common Interest to make such policies and decisions.

Neither the public was asked nor the cabinet gave any approval regarding transfer of Nepra to the ministry, they said. They prayed the court to set aside the decision of the government.

CLIMATE CHANGE

The Lahore High Court directed secretary inter-provincial coordination and secretary irrigation to appear in person for not submitting water policy before Council of Common Interest (CCI) on a petition seeking directions for government to take steps against climate change.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on a petition moved by Asghar Laghari, a local agriculturist, against government’s failure to meet the challenges of climate change. During the hearing, Irrigation department’s official informed the court that draft of the provincial water policy had been finalized and lying for consideration before the minister.

Inter-Provincial Coordination told the court that the federal water policy had been devised, however, could not be presented before the CCI due to differences among the provinces. Ten-year flood protection plan had also been made but huge funds were required for its enforcement, said the department.

After hearing both sides, the CJ Shah summoned inter-provincial coordination and irrigation departments’ secretaries.