LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the traffic authorities to ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic flow on The Mall.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting of the Steering Committee constituted to review recommendations and suggestions to improve traffic system of mega cities of Punjab, including Lahore, yestersday.

He ordered the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to declare five thoroughfares of Lahore as model roads, and ensure complete implementation of ban on one-wheeling.

Shehbaz Sharif said that a good traffic management system represents a civilized society; therefore, the traffic system will have to be changed through effective traffic management and traffic reengineering, and implementation of traffic rules will have to be ensured.

He also asked the authorities to furnish final recommendations on the improved traffic management, after reviewing existing traffic rules, and on increasing fine on traffic violations. “Resolving the traffic problems is priority of the government and for this purpose practical steps will be taken to provide relief to the people,” he added.

He urged the officials and traffic wardens to a play vital role in improving traffic system therefore they should work with dedication and honesty, and no negligence on their part will be tolerated.

Shehbaz said Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Main Gulberg Road and Peco Road will be declared model roads and smooth traffic follow will be ensured on these roads by implementing an effective traffic management system.

He directed that encroachments should be removed and a comprehensive parking system should be evolved immediately and such measured should be taken which provide relief to the people during travelling.

He further issued directives to monitor the traffic flow and other related matters with the support of information technology.

The CM also warned against neglect in duties and added the officials should fulfill their duties on priority basis. “All departments should be clear on the point that problems of the people are my personal problems, and resolving their problems and providing them comfort is my responsibility.”

Provincial minister Jehangir Khanzada, special adviser Malik Ahmed Khan, parliamentarians Mian Margoob Ahmed, Mian Naseer Ahmed, Waheed Gul, Dr Umer Saif, chief secretary, IGP Muhstaq Sukhera, and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

NO ROOM FOR TERRORISM

Separately, during a meeting with Punjab Minister for Anti-terrorism Col (r) Muhammad Ayub, CM Shehbaz Sharif said that there is no space for terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in Pakistan. “All out efforts will be made for development, prosperity and peace in the country of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that significant decline in incidents of terrorism and sectarianism has been reported due to effective measures taken under the National Action Plan. “Elimination of terrorism is our goal and a peaceful environment is available for the people due to the comprehensive steps taken by the government,” he added.

During the meeting, the chief minister lauded all the departments for best performance in the war against terrorism. He also paid rich tribute to the heroes of the nation, adding that their sacrifices will not go to waste.

Discussing the law and order situation and the Safe City Project, Shehbaz said Punjab is the only province in the country where the safe city project has been launched to protect life and property, and all-out efforts are being made to implement the project in time and with highest standards.

Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Col (r) Muhammad Ayub, Jehangir Khanzada, adviser Rana Maqbool Ahmed, and senior officers attended the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif urged all the departments concerned to work with close coordination to implement the Safe City project. He directed that efforts should be made to launch the safe city project in six more cities of the province.