Lahore: Pakistan Nation Reform Movement (PNR) Chairman Brig (r) Nadir Mir has said that the forces of status quo are hard to deal with without addressing anomalies in the system. Speaking at a sitting yesterday, he said although unexpected happenings on our political landscape had marked out history yet the forces of status quo at present are robust enough to keep their dominance. The PTI slogan of change has also lost weight providing more room to these forces. Brig Nadir who, during his service in Quetta in 2000 had also conceived development of Gwadar on modern lines, said the PML-N and PPP are likely to support the system despite their tactical differences.

Moreover, the fragmented nature of Pakistan’s polity and provincial class of Political Elite itself negates any meaningful change. –PR